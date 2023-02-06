Commodity price firm Fastmarkets buys Palm Oil Analytics

Commodities
PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Commodity price and news specialist Fastmarkets has acquired Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics, expanding its coverage of vegetable oil and biofuel markets, it said on Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The takeover of Palm Oil Analytics, which publishes prices, data and news on palm oil and derived products, marks a third acquisition for Fastmarkets in agriculture after Agricensus and The Jacobsen, it said.

Fastmarkets is a price reporting agency (PRA) covering commodity sectors also including metals and forestry products.

It is now controlled by private equity firm Astorg after a consortium involving Astorg acquired Fastmarkets' former parent company Euromoney last year.

