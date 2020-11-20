Commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus issues 600 mln euro bond

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) issued a 600 million euro ($711 million) five-year bond on Friday, the agricultural commodity group said in a statement.

The group said the issue, which drew orders of over 3.3 billion euros and is expected to close on Nov. 27, was helped by a first public credit rating for LDC from S&P Global last week, which followed an agreement to sell a 45% stake to Abu Dhabi investment company ADQ. L8N2HZ2YGL1N2HX0PP

($1 = 0.8437 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

