Commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus issues 600 mln euro bond

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) issued a 600 million euro ($711 million) five-year bond on Friday, the agricultural commodity group said in a statement.

The group said the issue, which drew orders of over 3.3 billion euros and is expected to close on Nov. 27, was helped by a first public credit rating for LDC from S&P Global last week, which followed an agreement to sell a 45% stake to Abu Dhabi investment company ADQ. L8N2HZ2YGL1N2HX0PP

($1 = 0.8437 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

