Commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus creates food solutions unit

December 13, 2022 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz and Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has created a food and feed solutions business line as part of efforts to diversify its activities in step with consumer trends, the company said on Tuesday.

The new unit will focus on developing LDC's presence in the lecithin, glycerin and specialty feed protein areas, it said in a statement, adding it was well placed to scale up in the nature-based ingredients market, including via targeted acquisitions.

