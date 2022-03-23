Commodity-linked stocks push European shares higher

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 23 (Reuters) - European shares opened modestly higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a sixth session, as a sell-off in bonds left cash on the table for risk, although worries lingered about the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis.

Energy .SXEP and basic material stocks .SXPP were the biggest boosts as supply shortage concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict kept metal and oil prices higher. O/RMET/L

Following a strong handover from Wall Street and Asian equity markets, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX extended its recovery with a 0.1% rise. It closed Tuesday with marginal gains.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are confrontational but moving forward, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as the West plans to announce more sanctions against the Kremlin amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

After the U.S. Federal Reserve chief's hawkish pivot this week, more Fed members called for sharper interest rate hikes, which saw investors rotate out of bonds US10YT=RR, IT10YT=RR, DE10YT=RR.US/GVD/EUR

French oil major TotalEnergies SA TTEF.PA and lender Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA cut their exposure to Russia. Higher oil prices helped Total shares rise 0.1%, while Credit Agricole lost 0.6%.

Sweden's top corporate bank, SEB SEBa.ST, slumped 6% as it traded ex-dividend.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.