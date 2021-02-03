Commodities are the building blocks of our daily lives, and have the potential to serve as an important part of a diversified portfolio. Although commodities, in general, have underperformed over the past decade, current events may portend compelling catalysts for the future of commodity investing.

In the upcoming webcast, Commodity Investing: Past, Present, and Future, Stan Kiang, Director of Strategic Accounts, Aberdeen Standard Investments; and Robert Minter, Commodities Investment Strategist, Aberdeen Standard Investments, will provide an outlook for commodities and lay out the fundamentals underlying the need for a longer-term, strategic allocation.

Investors who want to access precious metals may consider several physically-backed metals-related ETFs as a way to diversify a traditional portfolio mix, including the Aberdeen Standard Gold ETF Trust (SGOL) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR). Additionally, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares (NYSEArca: GLTR) acts as a metals catch-all. It boasts a mix of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF seeks to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Shares are intended to constitute a simple and cost-effective means of investing similar to an investment in gold. An investment in physical gold requires expensive and sometimes complicated arrangements connected with the assay, transportation, warehousing, and insurance of the metal. Although the Shares are not the exact equivalent of an investment in gold, they provide investors with an alternative that allows a level of participation in the gold market through the securities market.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the price of silver bullion. The shares are backed by physically allocated silver bullion held by the custodian. All physical silver held conforms to the London Bullion Market Association’s rules for good delivery.

Lastly, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF tries to reflect the performance of the price of a basket of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Shares are designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in physically-backed precious metals.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about commodity investments can register for the Thursday, February 4 webcast here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.