Commodity giant Louis Dreyfus names Michael Gelchie as chief operating officer

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity giant Louis Dreyfus (LDC) AKIRAU.UL on Monday named Michael Gelchie as its new chief operating officer, while also announcing the departure of executive Andrea Maserati.

LDC is one of the so-called "ABCD" quartet of global grain trading giants, alongside Archer Daniels Midland ADM.N, Bunge BG.N and Cargill CARG.UL..

Last month, LDC warned international trade tensions and a swine disease epidemic would continue to weigh on its activities for the rest of the year.

