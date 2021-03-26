Commodity gains push European stocks to 1-week high

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 26 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Friday, helped by gains in commodity-linked companies as investors balanced worries about surging coronavirus cases with the prospect of a strong U.S. economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.8% by 0810 GMT, hitting a one-week high. The benchmark was on course for its fourth straight weekly rise.

Mining .SXPP and oil & gas stocks .SXEP were the top gainers in Europe, up 2.1% and 1.8%, helped by higher commodity prices. MET/LO/R

UK-listed copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc KAZ.L rose 2.9% after it received a final bid worth 4.02 billion pounds ($5.53 billion) from Chairman-led Nova Resources.

Market sentiment, for most part of the week, was weighed down by worries about new lockdowns and a slow pace of vaccination in the euro zone, but optimism about a stimulus-driven recovery in the United States brightened the outlook for global growth.

British insurer Aviva AV.L was up 2.1% after it sold its Polish operations to Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE for 2.5 billion euros ($2.94 billion) in cash. Allianz gained 1.3%.

