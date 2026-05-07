This Commodity ETF Delivers a 14.8% Yield -- and One Firm Just Bought $4.8 Million More

Key Points

Dunhill Financial added 187,798 shares of the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) in Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of $4.8 million.

After the purchase, Dunhill held 564,778 shares of FTGC valued at $16.2 million as of March 31, 2026 -- a quarter-over-quarter increase of $7.3 million, reflecting both new share purchases and price appreciation.

FTGC carries a notable 14.8% dividend yield and a 0.98% expense ratio, making it one of the more income-oriented options in the commodities ETF space.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Dunhill Financial, LLC increased its position in the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) by 187,798 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $4.8 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The position's quarter-end value increased by $7.3 million, reflecting both share purchases and market price movement.

What else to know

Following this purchase, FTGC represents 3.8% of Dunhill Financial's reportable 13F assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026. This transaction represents a 1.1% change in the firm's reportable AUM.

Dunhill Financial's top holdings after the filing: NYSE: VOO: $61.3 million (14.4% of AUM) NYSE: VEU: $54.1 million (12.7% of AUM) NYSE: PICB: $50.2 million (11.8% of AUM) NYSE: VB: $16.7 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: VTI: $11.6 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, FTGC shares were trading at $29.40, up about 43% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 12 percentage points, while trailing its Commodities Broad Basket category benchmark by roughly 1 percentage point.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.7 billion Expense ratio 0.98% Dividend yield 14.82% 1-year return (as of 5/6/26) 43.39%

ETF snapshot

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an actively managed ETF that provides diversified exposure to commodity markets through a tactical, flexible approach.

The fund seeks to deliver total return through allocation across commodity futures and related instruments, with an emphasis on managing volatility over time.

The fund is designed for both institutional and retail investors seeking commodity diversification and income within a single ETF wrapper.

What this transaction means for investors

Dunhill Financial's decision to expand its FTGC stake by roughly 50% -- going from roughly 377,000 shares at the end of 2024 to nearly 565,000 at the end of Q1 2026 -- goes beyond a routine portfolio tweak. This quarter’s $4.8 million buy represents 1.1% of the firm’s AUM -- while the total FTGC position now represents roughly 3.8% of AUM -- making it a meaningful commitment to increased commodity exposure.

Commodities have been getting fresh attention from institutional investors in 2026, partly as a hedge against ongoing inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty that has kept commodity prices elevated. Gold has remained near all-time highs, and broad commodity ETFs have benefited from strength across energy and metals markets. FTGC's 43% gain over the past year reflects that tailwind -- and its active management approach gives the fund flexibility to shift allocations as market conditions change, rather than mechanically tracking an index.

For retail investors, FTGC's standout feature is its 14.8% dividend yield, which is quite high even by commodity ETF standards. That kind of income -- paid out through the fund's K-1-free structure -- can be appealing to investors looking to add real asset exposure without sacrificing yield. At the same time, it's worth noting that high distributions from commodity funds can sometimes reflect return of capital rather than pure income. This distinction matters because return of capital is generally not taxed as ordinary income in the year it's received -- but it does reduce your cost basis, which can affect what you owe when you eventually sell. So investors should review the fund's distribution history and consult a tax advisor before drawing conclusions.

A firm like Dunhill -- whose top holdings are otherwise dominated by broad equity index ETFs -- clearly sees FTGC as a valuable diversifier. For those keeping an eye on where institutional money is moving, that's a signal worth noting.

For everyday investors, a modest allocation to a broad commodity ETF might make sense as an inflation hedge and portfolio diversifier, but it probably works best as a deliberate, informed addition on top of an already solid core portfolio -- not as a starting point, and not purely as a yield chase.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Ftse All-World ex-US ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.