Commodity ETF (DBC) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 59% from its 52-week low price of $10.41 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

DBC in Focus

This fund invests in rules-based index composed of futures contracts on 14 of the most heavily traded and important physical commodities in the world. It charges 88 bps in annual fees from investors (see: all the Broad Commodity ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Broad commodities have been an area to watch lately given the improving fundamentals. The wider rollout of vaccines and the prospect of more U.S. stimulus has spurred confidence in speedy global economic recovery, sparking a rally in commodity prices, ranging from energy to metals to agriculture.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems that DBC might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 26.46 and a 20-day volatility of 12.68%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.