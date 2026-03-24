This Commodity ETF With a 16% Yield Just Drew a New $12 Million Bet. Here's What to Know

Key Points

Bison Wealth added 450,926 shares of FTGC during the fourth quarter, an estimated $11.72 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end FTGC stake was valued at $12.93 million.

The new position represents 1.45% of 13F assets.

10 stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VII - First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund ›

Bison Wealth initiated a new position in the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC), acquiring 450,926 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated trade value was $11.72 million, based on quarterly average pricing, according to a March 24, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a March 24, 2026, SEC filing, Bison Wealth disclosed a new stake of 450,926 shares in the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.72 million, based on the period's average closing prices. Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the position was $12.93 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and price movement over the period.

What else to know

This new position accounts for 1.45% of Bison Wealth, LLC’s 13F reportable assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:OVL: $87.86 million (9.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:OVLH: $41.34 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:OVT: $32.37 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:BIL: $29.27 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:OVB: $22.30 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of March 23, 2026, FTGC shares were priced at $27.89; the fund is up about 11% over the past year, and it carries a recent yield of about 16%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.4 billion Price (as of market close 2026-03-23) $27.89 Yield (TTM) 16%

ETF snapshot

FTGC is an actively managed ETF seeking total return and a stable risk profile through diversified commodity exposure.

It is structured as an exchange-traded fund.

The fund targets institutional and retail investors seeking income and diversification through commodities.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is a large, actively managed ETF with net assets of roughly $2.4 billion. The fund provides investors with diversified access to global commodity markets, seeking to balance return potential with risk management through tactical asset allocation. FTGC's robust distribution yield and strong one-year total return highlight its role as a potential income and diversification tool within institutional portfolios.

What this transaction means for investors

This move stands out relative to Bison Wealth’s top holdings, which are largely concentrated in structured products, cash equivalents, and equities. Commodities play a different role than all three, and that’s particularly interesting given recent uncertainty around inflation, rates, and, of course, geopolitics.

Against that backdrop, FTGC has been a standout performer. The fund is up 20% year to date, as the broader market, on the other hand, has struggled to be in positive territory. Even better for investors, the ETF is holding on to a roughly 16% distribution rate for the last 12 months, something that should certainly pique the interest of those looking to prioritize yield. Nevertheless, it’s important to remember that commodity exposure can bring volatility, and that’ll be particularly true for FTGC, whose top holdings include gold, gasoline, and coffee futures. With all this in mind, it seems like FTGC provides a good complement to the rest of this portfolio, offering protection during choppy markets but sometimes subject to that volatility itself.

Should you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VII - First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund right now?

Before you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VII - First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VII - First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,592!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,767!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.