Commodities trader Trafigura revamps senior leadership across divisions

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura has reshuffled some senior leadership positions and announced replacements for outgoing chief operations officer and board member Mike Wainwright, the company said on Tuesday.

CEO and executive director Jeremy Weir is staying in his roles while Ben Luckock has become the sole head of oil trading. Gonzalo De Olazaval becomes sole head of metals and bulk commodities while Richard Holtum takes on renewables alongside gas and power.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Pratima Desai and Julian Luk, editing by Veronica Brown)

