Commodities trader Gunvor's half-year revenue jumps 86%

July 21 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Gunvor Group GGL.UL on Thursday reported an 86% rise in half-year revenue, citing "massive global market dislocations" across all regions and activities.

The group's first-half revenue was $89.1 billion, up from $47.7 billion in the same period last year.

