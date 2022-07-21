Commodities trader Gunvor's half-year revenue jumps 86%

Commodities trader Gunvor Group [GGL.UL] on Thursday reported an 86% rise in half-year revenue, citing "massive global market dislocations" across all regions and activities.

The group's first-half revenue was $89.1 billion, up from $47.7 billion in the same period last year.

