Commodities trader Gunvor appoints new CFO

Contributor
Julia Payne Reuters
Published

Commodities trader Gunvor Group [GGL.UL] has appointed Jeff Webster as its chief financial officer, replacing Muriel Schwab, it said on Tuesday.

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Gunvor Group GGL.UL has appointed Jeff Webster as its chief financial officer, replacing Muriel Schwab, it said on Tuesday.

Webster has been treasurer at rival trading firm Mercuria since 2018. He previously held several roles at the Swiss bank UBS, including Treasury CFO, EMEA Treasurer and Global Head of Liquidity Management between 2005 and 2018.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters