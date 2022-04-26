Commodities trader Gunvor appoints new CFO

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Gunvor Group GGL.UL has appointed Jeff Webster as its chief financial officer, replacing Muriel Schwab, it said on Tuesday.

Webster has been treasurer at rival trading firm Mercuria since 2018. He previously held several roles at the Swiss bank UBS, including Treasury CFO, EMEA Treasurer and Global Head of Liquidity Management between 2005 and 2018.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.