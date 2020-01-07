Commodities

Commodities trader Cargill's quarterly adjusted profit rises over 19%

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Commodities trader Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] reported a more than 19% rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by growth in its animal nutrition and protein business.

Adds details on U.S. farm economy, details on numbers

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Cargill Inc CARG.UL reported a more than 19% rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by growth in its animal nutrition and protein business.

The U.S. farm economy has been hurt by the worst harvest in decades and two years of the U.S.-China trade war that has reduced commodities exports from the United States.

Cargill said its protein business was well prepared to react to the changing demand patterns and the shift in global protein flows, led by factors including the African Swine Fever.

The largest privately held U.S. company by revenue said its adjusted operating earnings rose to $1.02 billion in the second-quarter ended Nov. 30, from $853 million a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2usZnbh)

Cargill's net earnings rose 61% to $1.19 billion from $741 million a year earlier.

The company said some of its regional origination and processing businesses, particularly in North America, were hurt by trade uncertainty and weather disruptions.

Minnesota-based Cargill's quarterly revenue rose 4% to $29.2 billion.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 1760), outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1760))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular