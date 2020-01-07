Commodities trader Cargill's quarterly adjusted profit rises 19%

Commodities

Commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 19% rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by growth in its animal nutrition and protein business.

Cargill, the largest privately held U.S. company by revenue, said its adjusted operating earnings rose to $1.02 billion in the second-quarter ended Nov. 30, from $853 million a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2usZnbh)

