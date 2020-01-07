Commodities trader Cargill's quarterly adjusted profit rises 19%

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Cargill Inc CARG.UL reported a 19% rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by growth in its animal nutrition and protein business.

Cargill, the largest privately held U.S. company by revenue, said its adjusted operating earnings rose to $1.02 billion in the second-quarter ended Nov. 30, from $853 million a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2usZnbh)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 1760), outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1760))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.