Commodities
BG

Commodities trader Bunge agrees to buy 49% of France's BZ Group

Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

November 22, 2022 — 05:10 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N has agreed to buy 49 percent of French company BZ Group, with the Beuzelin family keeping the remaining 51% majority stake, the companies said on Tuesday.

BZ Group, located in Normandy, originates products from a large network of independent farmers and also sources grains, oilseeds and pulses from suppliers in the northwest of France to export to its customers via its port terminal in Rouen.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.