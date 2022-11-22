Commodities trader Bunge agrees to buy 49% of France's BZ Group

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N has agreed to buy 49 percent of French company BZ Group, with the Beuzelin family keeping the remaining 51% majority stake, the companies said on Tuesday.

BZ Group, located in Normandy, originates products from a large network of independent farmers and also sources grains, oilseeds and pulses from suppliers in the northwest of France to export to its customers via its port terminal in Rouen.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

