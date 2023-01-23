Commodities set to outperform other asset classes again in 2023, says Goldman

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Commodities are set to generate "superior total returns" in 2023 and likely to outperform other asset classes again, driven by a fundamental shift in the global macroeconomic landscape and low inventories, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

"With macro and micro dynamics re-aligning again, we believe investors are likely to take a fresh look at the commodity sector and the long-term super-cyclical arguments that point to a severe lack of long-term capex," the Wall Street bank said in a note.

The bank forecast returns of 9.9%, 17.3% and 31.2% on commodities over a three-, six- and 12-month horizon, respectively, on the oil-heavy S&P GSCI Commodity Index.

Over a 12-month period, the bank forecast returns of 46.9% from energy, 29.6% from industrial metals and 5.7% from precious metals.

"Oil markets are not pricing the expected uplift in demand combined with the downturn in Russian production," Goldman Sachs said, adding "China's reopening is a game-changer."

Easing of COVID-19 curbs in China and expectations around smaller rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted hopes around strong demand outlook for commodities.

"Commodities like crude oil, refined petroleum products, LNG, and soybeans are particularly set to benefit from China's demand tailwind," the bank said.

Oil prices LCOc1 have risen more than 18% since falling to a near one-year low in early December, while benchmark copper prices CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange are trading around seven-month high. O/RMET/L

"While central bank tightening and the USD have been macro headwinds for commodities in second half of 2022, we believe a sustained inflection in the USD provides an ingredient for a fairly significant upside in commodities," Goldman said.

"Gold, in particular, is likely to be on a cusp of sustained upside as de-dollarisation is very bullish gold... at a time that the Fed is likely to increasingly shift towards growth concerns slowing its rate hike path allowing ETF holdings to stabilise," it added.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

