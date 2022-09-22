Commodities group Louis Dreyfus posts rise in H1 sales and profits

Repeats to extra subscriber codes

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity group Louis Dreyfus reported higher first-half sales and profits, amid a backdrop of rising prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has given a boost to international crop traders around the world.

Louis Dreyfus, whose rivals include ADM ADM.N, Bunge BG.N and Cargill, said net sales for the six months ending June 30 rose to $30.3 billion from $24 billion a year earlier, whinle net income rose to $662 million from $336 million last year.

