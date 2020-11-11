World Markets
Commodities firm Louis Dreyfus to sell stake in business to ADQ

PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus, one of the world's biggest commodity firms, has agreed to sell a stake in its business to Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ and had also struck a deal with ADQ to sell agri-commodities to the United Arab Emirates.

The main Louis Dreyfus Company Holdings B.V. business will sell an indirect 45% equity stake in the Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (LDC) unit to ADQ for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a joint statement.

"We are delighted to welcome ADQ to our shareholder group as long-term partners and investors, with a common vision for LDC's future, and experience that will bring further value to the business and support the group's ambition," said company chairwoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis Dreyfus is one of the so-called "ABCD" quartet of the world's leading commodity trading houses, along with Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N, Bunge Ltd BG.N and Cargill CARG.UL.

