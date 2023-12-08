News & Insights

Commodities broker Marex files with SEC for U.S. listing

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

December 08, 2023 — 04:20 am EST

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Broker Marex has filed confidential documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a listing, it said on Friday.

London-based Marex, one of the world's largest privately-owned commodities brokers, withdrew an initial public offering (IPO) in London in 2021 due to difficult market conditions.

