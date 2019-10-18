Commission-Free, Fractional Trading Benefits Everyone, Not Just Small Investors

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Charles Schwab, the founder and chairman of the brokerage company named for him, announced yesterday that his firm would soon be allowing customers to trade in fractions of shares. That may seem like a fairly unimportant thing, but it is the final step in the democratization of stock investing that has the potential to completely revolutionize the industry and the way a vast number of people invest. Every investor, large or small, should be grateful for that.

There was a time, not that long ago, when stocks traded on the floor of the exchange in lots of 100 shares only. If you could find a broker who would take an order for a “partial lot,” they would almost certainly charge you a hefty premium for doing so. The advent of computerized trading changed that, but until now, the order still had to be in whole shares. That effectively excluded small investors from trading or investing in some stocks.

If you have just a couple of thousand dollars in your account, buying something like Amazon (AMZN), at around $1800, or Google (GOOG) at about $1250 was not possible without giving up on any idea of diversification. Assuming that Schwab goes ahead with this plan and that others follow, both of which are reasonable assumptions, that will soon not be true. Those assumptions are reasonable because that is what happened with the last revolutionary move, commission-free trading when it was announced by Interactive Brokers (IBKR) recently.

Once IBKR went commission-free, firms like TD Ameritrade, E-Trade, Fidelity and Schwab quickly followed suit, charging nothing for online stock and ETF trades. In fact, IBKR was pushed into their position by the fact that they were losing ground, particularly among younger investors, to a new breed of upstart brokerage firms like Robinhood, whose whole business model is based on no commissions or fees.

Wherever you give the credit, all retail investors should be thankful for the change. Some of us are old enough to remember when brokers routinely charged $50+ per trade, and to us, the $5 or so per trade that has been the norm for a few years looked cheap. Even at that level, though, it made successful trading or active investing with small amounts just about impossible. If you had a thousand dollars in your account and wanted to diversify into ten different stocks, that would give you $100 per stock. At $5 to buy in, then $5 to close the position, you had to see a 10% move just to break even.

Obviously, that is prohibitive and had the effect of excluding a vast number of people and, therefore, billions of dollars from the market. I’m sure that seemed like a good thing at the time to some of the wealthy elites who did have access, but it really benefits no one. Nor does it help if those small investors have fewer stocks to choose from because they must buy in whole lots. Money moves to success, and that is as it should be; markets exist for the efficient allocation of capital. When a big chunk of investable funds is restricted, that doesn’t apply.

The move to commission-free, fee-free, no minimum, unrestricted trading is a win not just for small investors, but for capitalism as a whole. At a time when the disadvantages of unregulated companies and markets are being brought sharply into focus, it is a timely reminder of how the system works at its best. Competition drove this move, and it is a move that ultimately benefits the small guy more than anyone but reduces costs for everyone. For that, we should all be thankful.

