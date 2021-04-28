Personal Finance

Commission-free Annuities are Here to Stay

(New York)

The annuities business has long been “plagued’ by commissions. High fees paid out to sales people had a multi-part effect that hurt the industry’s reputation. On the one hand it made the products look less competitive, and on the other it led to some bad behaviors among brokers. However, as the industry has been changing, so have the fees structures, with commission-free annuities now an important fixture of the market.

FINSUM: DPL Financial specializes in providing commission free annuities from top providers so that RIAs can now sell annuities.

    Most Popular