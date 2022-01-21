Commerzbank's Q4 burdened by provisions at Polish mBank unit

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE on Friday said its fourth-quarter earnings would be impacted by provisions made at its Polish mBank MBK.WA subsidiary.

The German lender said mBank had made provisions regarding the foreign currency indexed loan agreements in the amount of 2.006 billion zloty ($504 million), adding that its fourth-quarter results would be impacted by a corresponding amount.

Commerzbank said it still expects a positive net profit for 2021.

($1 = 3.9814 zlotys)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.