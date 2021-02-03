Commerzbank's new CEO finalizes plans to cut 10,000 jobs

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Commerzbank's CBKG.DE new chief executive Manfred Knof on Wednesday finalized plans to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches, a radical overhaul for Germany's No. 2 bank that had eluded his predecessor.

The bank made the announcement following a board meeting.

