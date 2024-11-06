Commerzbank’s 2024 Outlook Brightens Amid Strong Revenue Growth

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank has raised its full-year outlook for 2024, buoyed by stronger-than-expected growth in net interest and commission income, with third-quarter revenues reaching €8.2 billion. The bank’s strategic initiatives, including expansion in asset and wealth management, have paid off, counterbalancing the slight decline in net interest income due to ECB rate cuts. Commerzbank is on track to achieve a record profit, driven by robust customer business and a solid loan book, as it aims to return more capital to shareholders.

