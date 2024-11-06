News & Insights

Stocks

Commerzbank’s 2024 Outlook Brightens Amid Strong Revenue Growth

November 06, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank has raised its full-year outlook for 2024, buoyed by stronger-than-expected growth in net interest and commission income, with third-quarter revenues reaching €8.2 billion. The bank’s strategic initiatives, including expansion in asset and wealth management, have paid off, counterbalancing the slight decline in net interest income due to ECB rate cuts. Commerzbank is on track to achieve a record profit, driven by robust customer business and a solid loan book, as it aims to return more capital to shareholders.

For further insights into DE:CBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.