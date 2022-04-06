Commerzbank warns customers and workers to watch for dangerous mail

Germany's Commerzbank on Wednesday warned its customers and workers to be on alert for dangerous packages.

A package received at a branch in the southern city of Nuremberg set off flames when opened last month.

Police have since determined that the mailing is related to an extortion case and that more such letters may follow.

As a result, Germany's No. 2 bank is urging customers and employees to exert extra caution for such packages, even those that may not appear to come from Commerzbank, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it and the police had decided not to divulge further details about the case.

A Nuremberg bank worker was slightly injured but has since recovered.

