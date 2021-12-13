Commerzbank to tighten rules on coal and oil financing

German lender Commerzbank is tightening its policies on the financing of fossil fuels such as coal and oil, it said on Monday.

Leading global lenders have been showcasing their commitment to sustainable investing as pressure builds on banks to support the transition to a low-carbon and more environmentally friendly economy.

The measures by Commerzbank include a ban on new business with companies that derive more than 20% of their sales from coal.

Current clients that exceed the limit will have until 2025 to draw up plans for an exit from coal, which can be no later than 2030, the bank said.

