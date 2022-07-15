Commerzbank to take Q3 hit from Polish mortgage, weighs legal action

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DEsaid on Friday it will take a financial hit in the third quarter as a result of legislation involving mortgages in Poland and said it may put up a legal fight over the "unusual" measure.

Poland's president signed into law on Thursday an act that allows mortgage borrowers to skip monthly repayments by as many as eight times through the end of 2023.

Commerzbank warned that as a result its operating profit in the third quarter would be cut by between 210 million euros and 290 million euros ($292.00 million).

Commerzbank, present in Poland through its mBank MBK.WAunit, said it "will consider legal action against this unusual measure, which is granted to all borrowers regardless of their financial position".

Commerzbank said it would stick to previous guidance of net profit of more than 1 billion euros for the full year.

($1 = 0.9931 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alan Charlish, editing by Thomas Escritt)

