Commerzbank to offer Comdirect shareholders own shares after cash offer fails

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE will offer minority shareholders of its Comdirect CDBG.DE online brokerage unit Commerzbank shares as part of a planned full merger, following the failure of its cash offer.

"The integration of comdirect will now take place by means of a direct merger into Commerzbank," Germany's second-largest listed lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shareholders of both companies will be asked to approve the planned deal whose exchange ratio will be determined on the basis of expert reports on the value of both groups, it said.

Commerzbank, which already owns 82.3% in Comdirect, had set a minimum acceptance threshold of 90%, but increased its holding to only 82.6% through the tender offer.

Comdirect had advised only short-term oriented investors to accept the offer at a price of 11.44 euros a share, while activist investor Petrus Advisors, which holds 7.5% of the shares, called it inadequate.

Comdirect shares rose 2.4% on the news, while Commerzbank was up 0.6%.

Petrus Advisors declined to comment.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Hans Seidenstücker)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49.69.7565.1197; Reuters Messaging: arno.schuetze.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.