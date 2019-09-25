Commerzbank to name Bettina Orlopp as new CFO - FAZ

Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Commerzbank on Thursday will name board member Bettina Orlopp as the lender's new chief financial officer, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, without citing sources, said she had beat out another contender, board member Joerg Hessenmueller, for the role.

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.

