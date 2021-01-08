Commerzbank To Fully Write Off Existing Goodwill, Negative Risk Result In FY20

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank (CRZBY.PK) said the company expects to fully write off the existing goodwill of around 1.5 billion euros and a negative risk result of at least 1.7 billion euros in the financial year 2020. The company noted that the anticipated negative risk result of at least 1.7 billion euros includes a top-level adjustment of around 500 million euros for Corona related effects expected in 2021.

Commerzbank said the write-off of the existing goodwill has no effect on the regulatory capital ratio (CET1).

