Commerzbank swings to worse-than-expected Q1 loss

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Germany's Commerzbank on Wednesday said that it swung to a first-quarter loss, as the lender undergoes a restructuring and deals with the fall-out of the coronavirus outbreak.

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE on Wednesday said that it swung to a first-quarter loss, as the lender undergoes a restructuring and deals with the fall-out of the coronavirus outbreak.

The net loss in the first quarter of 295 million euros ($319.99 million) compares with a net profit of 122 million euros a year earlier. It is worse than a consensus forecast for a 240 million euro loss

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters