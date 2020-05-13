Commerzbank swings to worse-than-expected Q1 loss

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE on Wednesday said that it swung to a first-quarter loss, as the lender undergoes a restructuring and deals with the fall-out of the coronavirus outbreak.

The net loss in the first quarter of 295 million euros ($319.99 million) compares with a net profit of 122 million euros a year earlier. It is worse than a consensus forecast for a 240 million euro loss

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

