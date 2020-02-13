Commerzbank swings to smaller-than-expected Q4 loss

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Hans Seidenstuecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Germany's Commerzbank on Thursday said that it swung to a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, as the lender undergoes a restructuring.

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE on Thursday said that it swung to a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, as the lender undergoes a restructuring.

The net loss in the fourth quarter of 54 million euros ($58.70 million) compares with a net profit of 113 million euros a year earlier and is better than a consensus forecast for a 99 million euro loss.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More