Commerzbank swings to smaller-than-expected Q4 loss

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE on Thursday said that it swung to a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, as the lender undergoes a restructuring.

The net loss in the fourth quarter of 54 million euros ($58.70 million) compares with a net profit of 113 million euros a year earlier and is better than a consensus forecast for a 99 million euro loss.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

