Commerzbank swings to Q1 net profit, beating expectations

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Germany's Commerzbank swung to a first quarter profit, beating expectations, as the lender undergoes a major restructuring, and it said its outlook for revenues in 2021 was rosier than it had earlier anticipated.

Net result better than expected

Commerzbank raises 2021 revenue outlook

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE swung to a first quarter profit, beating expectations, as the lender undergoes a major restructuring, and it said its outlook for revenues in 2021 was rosier than it had earlier anticipated.

Commerzbank said on Wednesday it posted a net profit of 133 million euros ($161.2 million) in the three months through March, compared with a loss of 291 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net loss of 131 million euros.

The bank said it now expects revenues for the year to slightly exceed 2020, a more optimistic view than previous expectations for slightly lower income.

Commerzbank is undergoing a 2 billion euro restructuring involving the closure of hundreds of branches and reduction of 10,000 staff.

Last week, Chief Executive Manfred Knof struck a deal with employees over the job reduction plan.

The agreement is central to Knof's effort to streamline the country's second-biggest listed lender and return it to profitability.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Maria Sheahan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters