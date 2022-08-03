Commerzbank swings to bigger-than-expected Q2 profit

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Wednesday that it swung to a bigger-than-expected second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest rates.

Net profit of 470 million euros ($478.60 million) compares with a loss of 527 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected a profit of 370 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

($1 = 0.9820 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, editing by Rachel More)

