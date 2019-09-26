Commerzbank supervisory board approves plans for new strategy

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE said its supervisory board on Thursday approved plans to shed thousands of staff and close a fifth of its branches in a strategy overhaul after the German lender's attempt to merge with Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE failed.

The lender had flagged the plans last week they were awaiting approval of the board.

(Reporting by Tom Sims)

