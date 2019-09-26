Commerzbank supervisory board approves plans for new strategy

Commerzbank said its supervisory board on Thursday approved plans to shed thousands of staff and close a fifth of its branches in a strategy overhaul after the German lender's attempt to merge with Deutsche Bank failed.

The lender had flagged the plans last week they were awaiting approval of the board.

