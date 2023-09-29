News & Insights

Commerzbank shares up 11% after forecasts for bigger profit returns

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

September 29, 2023 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims and Tristan Veyet for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Commerzbank CBKG.DE were up 11% midday on Friday after the German lender said it was revamping its payout policy for investors, aiming for a return of least 70% of profit for 2024.

The German lender has been undergoing a major overhaul, slashing its workforce and branch network to restore profit. It plans to announce a strategy review on Nov. 8.

The bank, which laid out its distribution plans after markets closed on Thursday, also expects a payout ratio in dividends and share buybacks of "well above 50%" for 2025 through 2027.

The plan "would suggest materially more capital distributions than currently factored into consensus," RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

At 0958 GMT, shares traded up 11%, at 10.78 euros ($11.44), slightly off the session highs.

($1 = 0.9425 euros)

