Commerzbank set aside roughly 50 mln for German bank fee ruling

Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Commerzbank is setting aside roughly 50 million euros ($60 million) to cover potential clawbacks from customers after a German Supreme Court ruling on bank fees, Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp said on Thursday.

Gains from the initial public offering of U.S. fintech Marqeta, in which Commerzbank owns a stake, would make up for hit, she told an industry conference.

($1 = 0.8369 euros)

