Commerzbank set aside roughly 50 mln for German bank fee ruling

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE is setting aside roughly 50 million euros ($60 million) to cover potential clawbacks from customers after a German Supreme Court ruling on bank fees, Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp said on Thursday.

Gains from the initial public offering of U.S. fintech Marqeta, in which Commerzbank owns a stake, would make up for hit, she told an industry conference.

($1 = 0.8369 euros)

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig Writing by Arno Schuetze Editing by Caroline Copley)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.