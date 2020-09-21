Commerzbank says has improved money laundering controls
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German lender Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Monday that it had strengthened its money laundering controls and reduced its international correspondence banking business.
The bank was reacting to a report by Buzzfeed that Commerzbank, along with other global banks, had moved allegedly illicit funds despite red flags.
