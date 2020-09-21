Markets

Commerzbank says has improved money laundering controls

German lender Commerzbank said on Monday that it had strengthened its money laundering controls and reduced its international correspondence banking business.

The bank was reacting to a report by Buzzfeed that Commerzbank, along with other global banks, had moved allegedly illicit funds despite red flags.

