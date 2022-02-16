Commerzbank says board member Schmittroth to leave bank

Tom Sims Reuters
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE on Wednesday announced that board member Sabine Schmittroth would leave the German lender at the end of the year.

Commerzbank, which is undergoing a major overhaul involving staff cuts and branch closures, has seen a number of boardroom exits over the past two years.

