Commerzbank reports fivefold Q4 beat thanks to consumer business

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Thursday it swung to a far better-than-expected fourth-quarter and 2021 net profit despite undergoing a major overhaul thanks to an uptick in its customer business.

Commerzbank said its net profit came in at 421 million euros ($478.05 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with the loss of 2.7 billion euros ir reported for the same period a year earlier due to restructuring charges.

Analysts had on average expected a profit of 81 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

