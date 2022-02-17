Commerzbank reports better-than-expected Q4 and rosy 2022 outlook

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Thursday it swung to a better-than-expected fourth-quarter and 2021 net profit despite undergoing a major overhaul, and painted a rosy outlook for 2022.

It said profit this year would exceed 1 billion euros and that it would pay a dividend for the year.

Commerzbank said its net profit came in at 421 million euros ($478.05 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with the loss of 2.7 billion euros it reported for the same period a year earlier due to restructuring charges.

Analysts had on average expected a profit of 81 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

For the full year, the bank swung to a net profit of 430 million euros, compared with a 2.9 billion euro loss a year ago.

Results were partly helped by revenue at its Commerzventures investment unit as will as its securities business, while a provision made at its Polish mBank MBK.WA subsidiary that was announced in January was a drag on the quarter.

The positive finish to the full year at Germany's No. 2 bank is a victory for the Chief Executive Manfred Knof, who joined the bank at the start of the 2021 to carry out a 2 billion euro restructuring involving hundreds of branch closures and 10,000 job cuts to get back on a path to profit.

"In the first year of the transformation, we have delivered on our promises. This increases our confidence that we will achieve our ambitious goals for 2024," Knof said.

Ahead of Thursday's outlook revision, analysts had expected the bank to post a profit of around 900 million euros this year, which would be its biggest profit since 2015, followed by even bigger winnings in 2023.

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

