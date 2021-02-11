Commerzbank reports $3.3 billion Q4 loss amid restructuring

Bank had already flagged large annual loss

Bank aims for operating profit in 2021

Bank aims to swiftly close branches, cut jobs

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE on Thursday said that its net loss deepened to $3.3 billion in the fourth quarter, as the lender undergoes a major restructuring and deals with the fall-out of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank said it would swiftly implement plans to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches, and that it would strive for an operating profit in 2021.

The net loss of 2.70 billion euros ($3.27 billion) euros in the quarter compares with a loss of 97 million euros a year earlier. The bank had already disclosed that it lost nearly 2.9 billion euros for the full year.

The figures come a week after Commerzbank Chief Executive Manfred Knof finalized plans for the radical overhaul and a month after he took the reins of Germany's No. 2 bank.

"We want to be sustainably profitable and shape our own destiny as an independent force in the German banking market," Knof said.

The CEO is due to make his first public appearance at a news conference on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Riham Alkousaa, Kirsti Knolle)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.