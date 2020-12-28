Commerzbank Reaches Deal With Group Works Council On Restructuring Measures - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German lender Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) announced Monday that it has reached agreement with the Group Works Council about the planning of restructuring measures in the period from 2021 to 2024. The restructuring measures are based on the resolution for the strategy Commerzbank 5.0.

The Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank then passed a resolution at its meeting today to book additional provisions for restructuring measures from 2021 to 2024 of a total of 610 million euros in the fourth quarter 2020.

These are attributable to the reduction of 2,300 full-time positions. The formation of provisions is yet subject to approval by the auditor.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Bank had already formed restructuring provisions in the amount of around 200 million euros to cover various issues including a part-time retirement programme.

A planned reduction of around 2,900 full-time positions results from this measure and from the provisions formed in the fourth quarter 2020. In September 2019, the Bank had announced a reduction by 4,300 full-time positions overall.

The restructuring provisions will have a correspondingly negative impact on the net result in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The bank is planning further restructuring measures as part of the new strategy to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.