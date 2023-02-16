Markets

Commerzbank Q4 Profit Rises; Plans Dividend, Share Buyback; Sees Growth In FY23

February 16, 2023 — 01:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - German lending major Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter consolidated profit grew 12.1 percent to 472 million euros from last year's 421 million euros.

Pre-tax profit was 488 million euros, significantly higher than prior year's 115 million euros.

Total revenues grew 12.7 percent to 2.36 billion euros from prior year's 2.10 billion euros. Net interest income climbed 50.7 percent to 1.96 billion euros from 1.30 billion euros last year.

Further, the Bank said it intends to distribute 30 percent of its net profit after deduction of AT1 coupon payments by planning a dividend of 20 cents per share and by applying for a share buyback programme of 122 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Commerzbank expects net result well above 2022 and targets a pay-out ratio of 50 percent of the consolidated profit.

The Bank anticipates a further increase in net interest income to well above 6.5 billion euros with clear additional upside potential. Net commission income is expected to remain stable.

The Bank is aiming for a further reduction in total costs to 6.3 billion euros.

