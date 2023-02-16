Commerzbank Q4 net profit up 12%, better than expected

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

February 16, 2023 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz for Reuters ->

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Thursday that net profit rose a better-than-expected 12% in the fourth quarter, helped by higher interest rates and capping a second consecutive year of full-year profit as it undergoes a major restructuring.

The bank said it would aim for a 2023 result that is "well above" 2022, helped by higher interest rates and despite "another demanding year in view of the challenging environment".

Commerzbank, one of Germany's best-known banks, has been cutting thousands of workers and hundreds of branches to save on costs and lift profits.

Net profit of 472 million euros ($505.32 million) in the quarter compares with a profit of 421 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected a profit of more than 350 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.