Commerzbank Q4 net profit down 16% but better than expected

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Thursday that net profit fell 16% in the fourth quarter, but it was better than analysts had expected.

Net profit of 395 million euros ($423.80 million) in the quarter compares with a profit of 472 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected profit of 361 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

($1 = 0.9321 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias , editing by Kirsti Knolle)

