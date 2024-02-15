News & Insights

Commerzbank Q4 net profit down 16% but better than expected

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

February 15, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Written by Tom Sims and Matthias for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Thursday that net profit fell 16% in the fourth quarter, but it was better than analysts had expected.

Net profit of 395 million euros ($423.80 million) in the quarter compares with a profit of 472 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected profit of 361 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

($1 = 0.9321 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias , editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.