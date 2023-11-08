Commerzbank Q3 Results Climb; Updates FY23 Outlook, Sees Growth In FY27

(RTTNews) - German lending major Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit after tax and minority interests increased to 684 million euros from last year's 195 million euros.

Operating result almost quadrupled to 1.116 billion euros from 282 million euros a year ago.

In the third quarter, the Bank increased its revenues by 46 percent to 2.755 billion euros from 1.886 billion euros last year thanks to strong customer business and continued tailwind from interest rates. The main driver was the rise in net interest income of more than one third to 2.166 billion euros from prior year's 1.621 billion euros.

Further, for fiscal 2023, Commerzbank said it has improved its outlook and now expects a net profit of around 2.2 billion euros, up from last year's 1.4 billion euros.

Commerzbank previously expected a net profit well above the previous year's result.

Revenues are expected to increase to around 10.6 billion euros from 9.5 billion euros a year ago.

Net interest income is anticipated to be more than 8.1 billion euros from 6.5 billion euros in 2022. In its recent forecast, the Bank had projected a minimum of 7.8 billion euros in net interest income.

By 2027, the company expects the revenue base to be further expanded through consistent customer orientation and profitability is to be continuously increased.

Net profit is to increase to 3.4 billion euros by 2027 and the return on tangible equity or RoTE is expected to reach more than 11 percent.

Further, for the current year, the Bank confirmed its target to distribute 50 percent of its net result after deduction of AT1 coupon payments via a dividend and an applied-for share buy-back of up to 600 million euros.

It is planned that this share buy-back takes place prior to the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.