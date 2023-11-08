News & Insights

Commerzbank Q3 net profit more than triples, beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

November 08, 2023 — 01:12 am EST

Written by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt for Reuters ->

Adds background and details from paragraph 3

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Wednesday that net profit more than tripled in the third quarter, better than expected and helped by higher interest rates.

Net profit of 684 million euros ($730.72 million) in the quarter compares with a profit of 195 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected profit of 611 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

Commerzbank, one of Germany's best known banks and partially held by the government after a bailout more than a decade ago, spent much of the past three years in a major overhaul, slashing its workforce and branch network to restore profits.

On Wednesday, management presented a strategy update, saying it would reduce its cost-to-income ratio to 55% by 2027 and aim for a net profit of around 3.4 billion euros in that year.

"With our refined strategy, we are strengthening our position as a decisive player in the German banking market," Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof said.

($1 = 0.9361 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.