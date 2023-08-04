Commerzbank Q2 Profit Rises; Backs FY23 Profit View, Lifts Net Interest Income Forecast

(RTTNews) - German lending major Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported Friday that its second-quarter consolidated net profit increased 20.2 percent to 565 million euros from last year's 470 million euros.

Operating result went up 19 percent from last year to 888 million euros.

Revenues increased 8.7 percent to 2.63 billion euros from last year's 2.42 billion euros, despite the additional burdens from the Swiss franc mortgages at the Polish subsidiary mBank.

Net interest income increased 44.1 percent, while net commission income fell 6 percent.

Looking ahead fo fiscal 2023, Commerzbank continues to expect a net profit well above the previous year's result of 1.4 billion euros.

Further, the company lifted forecast for net interest income to a minimum of 7.8 billion euros for the year from previously expected increase to around 7 billion euros with further upside potential.

Commerzbank's Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, Manfred Knof, said, "We are consistently implementing our strategy and have significantly increased profits thanks to strong revenues from our customer business, despite additional high burdens from Swiss franc mortgages in Poland. We are fully on track to achieve our targets for 2023 and 2024."

